San Francisco Unified close to clearing $114M budget gap without teacher layoffs

The San Francisco Unified School District has nearly closed its $114 million budget deficit through a combination of early retirements and layoffs, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Superintendent Maria Su was set to announce at Tuesday's school board meeting a major point of that progress: No SFUSD teachers will be laid off.

According to the Chronicle, more than 314 educators and 30 central office managers and staff signed up for early retirement. Those employees will be leaving at the end of this school year.

Another 100 central office workers were laid off, and the district expects to cut 75 vacant positions from its downtown headquarters, the newspaper reported.

Closing the wide budget deficit was necessary to keep the district from a state takeover. A gap of about $10 million remains, according to the Chronicle.

"We are taking a thoughtful, multi-pronged approach, balancing the budget carefully while doing everything we can to minimize the impact on students and our staff," Su said. "Everything we do is guided by our belief that every dollar should support student success and that strong systems create the foundation of thriving schools."

Staffing makes up 85% of the district's $1.2 billion budget. Su doubled down on the importance of ensuring a qualified teacher is in every SFUSD classroom.

The district is also moving forward with a new payroll and procurement system and cutting down on its outsourced contracts.

SFUSD must submit a board approved budget to the state by June 30, and officials say it is on track to meet that deadline.