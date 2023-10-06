San Francisco

San Francisco's ‘Vacant to Vibrant' program aims to help local businesses

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco’s latest effort to revitalize its downtown corridor was formally launched Friday.

It's called the "Vacant to Vibrant Program" and it aims to pair innovative businesses with vacant storefronts.

Vandor Hill of Whack Donuts is now selling donuts downtown at Four Embarcadero Center.  There was a soft launch this week that gave some indication of how this new temporary spot is going.

“I’ve had to ramp up compared to when I was opening up donuts at rainbow for example, I was dropping off a couple of donuts daily. Here now that I’m in one centralized location, I have to make almost eight to ten dozen per flavor because the first three days I sold out before 11,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Janice Fitzsimmons tried some on Friday and she’s working downtown and appreciates the effort to re-energize the area.

“It’s really helpful to have more interaction with people and see the businesses filling in for these vacancies that have been in the downtown Embarcadero,” she said.

San Jose Police Department 2 hours ago

Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys, San Jose police to pay tribute to fallen Dallas officer

san francisco fleet week Oct 3

When are the Blue Angels performing? Detailed San Francisco Fleet Week air show schedules

On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the formal launch of the new vacant to vibrant program, 17 small business pop ups downtown in vacant storefronts.

Breed says it’s one part of a larger response to economic challenges related to the pandemic.

“We want them to stay we hope the public and the people in the downtown area will support them,” she said.  

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us