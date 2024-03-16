2 killed, 3 injured after car hits San Francisco bus stop

Two people, including one child, were killed and three others were injured when a car hit a San Francisco bus stop Saturday, firefighters said.
The collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the Ulloa Street and West Portal Avenue bus stop. On social media, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised people to avoid the area.
All three injured people were transported to the hospital, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias. Their exact conditions are unclear.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.