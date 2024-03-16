2 killed, 3 injured after car hits San Francisco bus stop

Two people, including one child, were killed and three others were injured when a car hit a San Francisco bus stop Saturday, firefighters said.

The collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the Ulloa Street and West Portal Avenue bus stop. On social media, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised people to avoid the area.

All three injured people were transported to the hospital, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias. Their exact conditions are unclear.

Today there was a tragic collision in West Portal. Two lives were lost, including a child. Three more are in the hospital. I’ve just visited the scene and it is heartbreaking. We will share more information when we can, but now our focus is on the victims and their families. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2024

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.