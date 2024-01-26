Officials seek public input on San Francisco Waterfront Flood Study

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city and state leaders on Friday to invite the public to comment on the San Francisco Waterfront Flood Study.

The study is one of the steps in protecting the city from sea level rise. The estimated costs of the solutions hover around $13 billion.

The public can comment on the draft plan at sfport.com/wrp.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.