San Francisco

Officials seek public input on San Francisco Waterfront Flood Study

The study is one of the steps in protecting the city from sea level rise

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city and state leaders on Friday to invite the public to comment on the San Francisco Waterfront Flood Study.

The study is one of the steps in protecting the city from sea level rise. The estimated costs of the solutions hover around $13 billion.

The public can comment on the draft plan at sfport.com/wrp.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco Jan 27, 2021

San Francisco Climate Hotspot: Rising Seas Threaten the City by the Bay

San Francisco 22 hours ago

Cruise probe blames poor internet, bad leadership, ‘flawed' decisions for driverless car woes

San Francisco 19 hours ago

SF's Tenderloin residents, city leaders raise public safety concerns at town hall

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us