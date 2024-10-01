San Francisco

San Francisco weather: Heat wave brings scorching temps to the city

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Downtown San Francisco reached temperatures in the 90s on Tuesday afternoon, a mark the area has not seen in nearly two years.

The last time downtown San Francisco saw temps hit 90 degrees was Oct. 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday's high was at least 93 degrees according to a reading reported at 1:43 p.m.

San Francisco is not alone in feeling the heat. A heat wave this week sparked an excessive heat warning for parts of the Bay Area through Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the city saw drastic cooling after temps peaked on Tuesday. In the afternoon, a reading near the beach saw temps peak at 90 degrees and drop down to 74 degrees in a span of 20 minutes.

