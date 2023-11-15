San Francisco

Part of San Francisco Centre mall evacuated after suspicious device reported

Police later determined the decide was, in fact, a lighter

By NBC Bay Area staff

An area of the San Francisco Centre mall was evacuated Wednesday after someone reported a person with a suspicious device, which police said they later determined to be a lighter. 

The San Francisco Police Department said it got the report sometime before 12:17 p.m., and building employees were the ones who evacuated part of the mall. 

Officers found a person who matched the description given in the report and determined the suspicious device was actually lighter. SFPD said they also searched the building and deemed the area safe.

“The incident appears to be isolated and unrelated to APEC events,” SFPD said.

