2 New Reports of Window Failures in San Francisco

Two additional reports of windows failing in San Francisco surfaced Thursday.

At 1400 Mission St., a citation was issued Wednesday by the city's building inspection department, saying there is a broken window on the fifth floor of the building on the Jessie Street side.

The second report involved 1390 Market St. A complaint of a "window out" was filed Thursday. No action was immediately taken by the building inspection department.

The president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors said Wednesday that he wants comprehensive window inspections of all downtown high-rises after multiple windows broke at the Salesforce East building and the Millennium Tower during Tuesday's windstorm.