Lake Tahoe

San Francisco woman, 26, dies while skiing at Lake Tahoe resort

By Brendan Weber

Palisades Tahoe ski resort.
Palisades Tahoe

A 26-year-old San Francisco woman died over the weekend after suffering a head injury while skiing at Palisades Tahoe resort, according to officials.

The woman was skiing on terrain off the KT-22 chairlift at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday when she was injured, the resort said in a statement.

Ski patrollers rushed to her aid, but she died at the scene, according to the resort.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner's Unit identified the victim as Ellery Curtis. Her driver's license listed San Francisco as her place of residence.

Late last month, a 25-year-old man died while snowboarding at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, located south of Lake Tahoe.

