San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims

A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District.

It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail.

“Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know he was there until he was already touching me. So, he came up behind me and put his arm around me, as if he knew me and kind of pulled me into him,” she said.

Sara, who didn’t want to be identified as she was concerned for her own safety, said the man then followed her as she ran as fast as she could.

“That’s the thing that was so disturbing about it was that he didn’t hurt me,” she said.

There are photos Sara said she was able to snap of the perpetrator in the same area later. NBC Bay Area has blurred the photos because the San Francisco Police Department said Friday that the man is currently not under arrest.

But it quickly became clear when Sara posted the photos online. There is a growing list of women who’ve had varying frightening and unwanted encounters with the same man.

Around 70 cases Sara said that she and other women have counted. Though at this point, San Francisco police told NBC Bay Area Friday that there are three cases reported.

“Some were followed at night some were grabbed on the street like really similar to what happened to me and there was one person who even he grabbed her outside of Safeway and kissed her,” Sara said.

Sara's incident happened at the corner of Chestnut and Fillmore.

Other women who didn't want to go on camera say their friend was harassed by the same man. Another person told NBC Bay Area that she was also followed by the man.

Sara added it's clear who the man is, yet his has still been able to terrorize other women. That's why Sara said it's time to alert others, and also, say something.

“What else needs to happen I guess is kind of the frustrating part like who needs to actually get hurt to be taken seriously?” she said.

San Francisco police said they are working to develop probable cause to make an arrest and work with a crisis intervention team to figure out a course of action to address the man’s actions.