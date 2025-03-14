San Francisco

San Francisco women celebrate more than a century of life

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two women celebrating more than a century of life were honored Thursday in San Francisco.

Mary Crenshaw and Mattie Corbin are two friends and longtime clients at the Bayview Adult Day Health Center.

Crenshaw is celebrating 100 years of life and Corbin is 102 years old.

Staff members said they are both Alabama natives who moved to San Francisco years ago and have lived in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood for decades.

