Buchanan YMCA Catches Fire, Sustains Major Damages: SFFD

A San Francisco YMCA facility in Japantown suffered major damages after it caught on fire on Sunday, fire officials said.
Though no injuries were reported, the building on Buchanan and Geary streets suffered major damage on its exterior and moderate damage on two floors, said a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.
Firefighters contained the fire at around 1:12 p.m.
