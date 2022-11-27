San Francisco

Buchanan YMCA Catches Fire, Sustains Major Damages: SFFD

By Bay City News

sffd7723
NBC Bay Area

A San Francisco YMCA facility in Japantown suffered major damages after it caught on fire on Sunday, fire officials said.

Though no injuries were reported, the building on Buchanan and Geary streets suffered major damage on its exterior and moderate damage on two floors, said a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.

Firefighters contained the fire at around 1:12 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoYMCA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us