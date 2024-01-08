Will the San Francisco Zoo get a panda?

Could a panda be the next big exhibit for the San Francisco Zoo?

That was Mayor London Breed's goal when she wrote a letter to China's leaders asking them to consider the San Francisco Zoo as a temporary home for the popular animals.

Breed first made the suggestion to China President Xi Jinping during the APEC Summit in San Francisco in November after hearing him talk about restarting so-called "Panda diplomacy."

"This is a way to say we are opening up the doors, developing a relationship, sharing with you one of our most valuable precious assets," Breed said. "To show respect and to build on that relationship."

Breed points out, historically, San Francisco established the first consulate as well as the first sister city relationship with China. The mayor is encouraged by the feedback so far.

"We had some high level experts visit San Francisco at the end of last year to look over the zoo and to determine location and whether or not San Francisco could potentially host it and it's clear we can," Breed said.

Zoo visitors on Monday said the pandas would give the city a much needed image boost.

Zoo officials were not available to comment and have been cautious about talking publicly about the panda possibility.

Breed said there is no set schedule for a decision on if the zoo will get a panda.