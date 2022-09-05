1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting in San Francisco: Police

One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in San Francisco late Sunday night, according to SFPD.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood, on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid before the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the women was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The SFPD Homicide Detail respond took over the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.