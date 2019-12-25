1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting in Tenderloin

At least one person was killed and two others suffered injuries not considered life-threatening following a shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin District late Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Jones and O'Farrell streets, police said. Officers from the department's Tenderloin Station arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, a 30-year-old man with a head injury caused be a strike with an object and a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released and the 30-year-old man hit in the head was treated at the scene.

Police didn't provide any suspect information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police (415) 575 4444. Those wishing to text a tip can text TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD".