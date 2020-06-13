San Francisco

1 Injured in SF Senior Complex Fire

By Bay City News

file photo fire truck
Shutterstock

One person was injured Saturday night in a fire that was contained to the sixth floor of a senior housing complex at 1880 Pine St. near Japantown, a fire department spokesperson said.

All floors of the center were evacuated after the fire was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday. The one person who was injured was in stable condition, firefighters said. The nature of the injury was not immediately reported.

Firefighters did not immediately know whether anyone in the senior housing complex has been displaced as a result of the fire.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the fire, its cause under investigation Saturday night.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
