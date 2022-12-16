1 Person Dies in Structure Fire in San Francisco

One person died Friday morning in a structure fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

At about 8:20 a.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Idora and Garcia avenues in the city's Inner Parkside district, fire officials said.

One person was rescued from the second floor of the building and taken to a hospital where they later died, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.