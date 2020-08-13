San Francisco

10-Year-Old Reunites With Yemeni Family at SFO

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family separated from their 10-year-old daughter for a month and a half was reunited at SFO Thursday. 

Raghad Saleh leaped into her sister's arms -- a tearful reunion for an immigrant family from war-torn Yemen. 

“He is so happy it's a moment of his life he will never forget,” said a translator speaking on behalf of Raghad’s father. “So happy to see his daughter.”

The United States Embassy issued visas for the family to come to the United States, but Raghad was missing.

The family attorney says President Trump's ban on new immigrant visas complicated getting a new one, so her family made the difficult decision to leave her with neighbors in Egypt in June when their visas were about to expire.

Her mother says everyone was heartbroken without the 10-year-old.

“It's a very hard time without her daughter. Days didn't count without her daughter,” said the translator on behalf of the mother, Sumayah Albadani. “Now she feels like she is here.”

Local

Heat Wave 30 mins ago

Businesses Operating Outdoors Faced With New Challenge: Heat Wave

crime 4 hours ago

SF Police Seek Public's Help in Investigating Midday Shooting

It's a reunion the Yemeni American Association helped create and a moment many families are waiting for.

“Still many Yemeni suffering, I hope we can help everybody,” said Mohamed Albadani from the Yemeni American Association.

Now that the Saleh's are finally all together, they are looking forward to a new beginning.

“It's a new moment of their life gonna start all over again, hopefully happier than before,” said the translator.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoDonald TrumpSFOYemen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us