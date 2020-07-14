Presidio Heights

106-Year-Old Woman Died in Presidio Heights House Fire Sunday

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

By Bay City News

A 106-year-old woman died in a fire in San Francisco's Presidio Heights neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to the city's medical examiner's office.

Cathryn Canida died in the two-alarm fire reported at about 11:20 a.m. at 3740 Sacramento St.

One other person at the home was rescued from the blaze and taken to a hospital in stable condition, San Francisco fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, Baxter said.

