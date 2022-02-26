15 Rescued, 8 Injured in San Francisco Fire

San Francisco firefighters rescued 15 people from a fire on Howard Street Saturday, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 2:10 p.m. where there was heavy smoke coming out of the building's third floor.

UPDATE: HEAVY FIRE ON 3RD FLOOR MULTIPLE RESCUES AVOID AREA https://t.co/f2AEvnW1yo — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 26, 2022

Via Twitter, the fire department confirmed 15 people were rescued. Eight of those rescued were injured and four of them taken to local hospitals. Seven cats and dogs were rescued from the fire as well.

UPDATE: FIRE UNDER CONTROL 3rd and 4th floor affected--15 rescued-- 8 injured (4 taken to hospitals)- 7 cats and dogs rescued- GOOD NEWS EVERYONE AND EVERY PET WILL BE OKAY- Fire is under investigation- AVOID AREA FOR NEXT 4 hours and expect delays in traffic https://t.co/sGVHBPCfie pic.twitter.com/EfVFRvHP2L — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 26, 2022

The fire remains under investigation and officials ask the public to avoid the area and expect delays in traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.