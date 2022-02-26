San Francisco

15 Rescued, 8 Injured in San Francisco Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco firefighters rescued 15 people from a fire on Howard Street Saturday, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 2:10 p.m. where there was heavy smoke coming out of the building's third floor.

Via Twitter, the fire department confirmed 15 people were rescued. Eight of those rescued were injured and four of them taken to local hospitals. Seven cats and dogs were rescued from the fire as well.

The fire remains under investigation and officials ask the public to avoid the area and expect delays in traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

