Bay Bridge

Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident

By Bay City News

A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon is now cleared but sent several people to the hospital and created a large backup of traffic, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island and was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 p.m.

The fire department assisted with 18 people, some of whom required rescue and transport to the emergency room.

CHP did not have specific information about how many cars were involved, but four ambulances had arrived on scene.

The fire department said that no one's injuries were life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: This story previously stated a total of 18 people were injured. The story has been corrected to say "multiple" after the San Francisco Fire Department PIO listed a different number on Twitter.

