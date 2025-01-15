SF police link 1992 killing, sexual assault to suspect awaiting murder trial in Denver

San Francisco police said Wednesday that investigators have linked the nearly 33-year-old killing of a homeless woman in the city to a man awaiting trial for another murder in Denver.

Nancy Hernandez, 45, was found dead on May 2, 1992, in a utility corridor in the first block of Hang Ah Alley in San Francisco.

Police determined Hernandez was an unhoused woman living in the space who was beaten and strangled. The medical examiner took swabs to confirm Hernandez was also sexually assaulted.

Investigators reopened the case on Oct. 11, 2023.

The police department's crime lab entered the DNA evidence profiles into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, which matched an offender named Ricky Dawson.

Dawson has been linked to three other killings involving sexual assault in Panama Beach, Florida; Seattle and Denver, where Dawson is awaiting trial for murder.

An arrest warrant for Dawson in the San Francisco case was issued Jan. 2. The warrant was sent to the Denver County Sheriff's Department, and a hold was placed on Dawson. He'll be sent back to San Francisco after his trial in Denver.

"No matter how old a case is, this is proof that we will never rest until a case is solved," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "I want to thank our homicide and cold case investigators who have worked diligently on this case to bring justice to Ms. Hernandez and her family."

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444. Callers may remain anonymous.