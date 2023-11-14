3 injured in 2-alarm structure fire in SF's Mission District

Three people suffered minor injuries and a total of five were rescued early Tuesday in a two-alarm structure fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

The blaze ignited in a three-story building in the area of Valencia and 21st streets in the city's Mission District, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued five people from the building, and three of them were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threating injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No other detais were immediately available.