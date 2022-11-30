Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The pair allegedly robbed a Bank of America branch on Van Ness Avenue and an East West Bank branch on Clement Street within an hour of each other that afternoon. In each robbery, the suspects handed a note to a teller demanding unmarked money and to not sound alarms or they would face violence, prosecutors said.

They stole $1,100 from the Bank of America branch and $1,500 from the East West Bank branch but were arrested after officers spotted the getaway vehicle used in the robberies, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"Crowder and Fardella will be held accountable for these brazen acts," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release announcing the charges. "I am grateful that no one was harmed and that they were quickly apprehended by the San Francisco Police Department."