2 Dead, 3 Injured in Separate SF Shootings 30 Minutes Apart

By Mandela Linder

Two people are dead and three more injured in two separate shootings about 30 minutes apart in San Francisco Friday night, police said.

The first happened around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Hunter’s Point Boulevard. Police arrived on scene to find a man about 45 to 50 years of age suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

About 30 minutes later, multiple people were shot in 200 block of Schwerin Street. Police responded to find a 33-year-old man dead and three other people injured.

The three other victims, a 34-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, are being treated but their conditions are not yet clear.

No other information is immediately available.

