20 Rescued, 15 Injured in SF Apartment Fire

20 people were rescued and 15 injured in a Saturday morning apartment fire in San Francisco, authorities confirm.

The fire began burning at around 6:25 a.m. at 421 Leavenworth St and authorities were notified by a person who ran to the police station. Officers then informed the city's fire department and responded to the fire.

One police officer was injured and taken to a local hospital. According to authorities, he is doing "very well" and has minor injuries.

The building where the fire took place is a six story apartment complex.

A total of 20 people were rescued by police officers and firefighters,15 people were injured with mostly minor problems and three people were transported to the hospital.

A treatment area was set up at the scene of the fire for victims.

Approximately 22 fire units responded to the scene and 70 firefighters battled the blazes.

The fire impacted the fourth, fifth and sixth stories and displaced at least 60 people.

Crews contained the fire at around 8:20 a.m. at 20 acres.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

