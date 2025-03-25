San Francisco

2025 Outside Lands lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat to headline

By NBC Bay Area staff

Signage is seen during the 2019 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
The 2025 Outside Lands lineup is set.

Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat are among the headliners, the music festival announced Tuesday morning. Other performers include John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Glass Animals, Jamie xx, and Gesaffelstein.

Outside Lands will take place Aug. 8-10 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Visit sfoutsidelands.com to buy tickets and learn more.

