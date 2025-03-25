2025 Outside Lands lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat to headline

The 2025 Outside Lands lineup is set.

Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat are among the headliners, the music festival announced Tuesday morning. Other performers include John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Glass Animals, Jamie xx, and Gesaffelstein.

Outside Lands will take place Aug. 8-10 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Visit sfoutsidelands.com to buy tickets and learn more.

The Outside Lands 2025 lineup is here! 📢



Catch @tylerthecreator, @dojacat, @hozier, @johnsummit, and more August 8-10 in Golden Gate Park!



Set your alarms, 3-Day tickets go live TOMORROW, 3/26 at 10am PT.https://t.co/fqqwTlUmTg pic.twitter.com/4kP1fOkzIq — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 25, 2025