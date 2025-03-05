Sailing

2025 Sail GP coming to San Francisco Bay March 22-23

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sailors from around the world will descend on San Francisco Bay later this month for the 2025 Sail GP competition.

The annual global championship in which 12 national teams compete with super-charged F-50 catamarans takes place March 22-23.

Olympic medalist, Stanford graduate and San Francisco native Hans Henken of the U.S. SailGP Team is one of the featured athletes in the event.

Tickets for the Oracle San Francisco Sail GP are available on the the official website.

More on Sail GP from Henken in the video above.

