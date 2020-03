The San Francisco Fire Department has reported a 4-alarm fire at Toland Street and Evans Avenue.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

4th ALARM TOLAND AND EVANS MEDIA STAGING CESAR CHAVEZ AT EVANS https://t.co/WABHSTMAA4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.