San Francisco

3-Alarm High Rise Fire in SF Contained

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews have contained a three-alarm fire in a San Francisco high rise in the Financial District early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at 440 Davis Court, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The incident was first reported at around 1:30 a.m.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

SF Store Sets Up Reservation System Ahead of Thanksgiving

bay area streets 6 hours ago

Bay Area Streets Earn ‘Fair' Grade in Annual Maintenance Assessment

The fire department reported at 2:23 a.m. the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents were asked to shelter in place inside the building.

Two people were injured and are being treated at the scene, officials said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us