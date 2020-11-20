3-Alarm High Rise Fire in SF Contained

Crews have contained a three-alarm fire in a San Francisco high rise in the Financial District early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at 440 Davis Court, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The incident was first reported at around 1:30 a.m.

The fire department reported at 2:23 a.m. the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents were asked to shelter in place inside the building.

Two people were injured and are being treated at the scene, officials said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.