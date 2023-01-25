1 Critically Injured in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill

Crews evacuated residents from an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
Three victims reportedly were saved from the flames by bystanders, and firefighters evacuated the building on Turner Terrace, fire officals said.
The three victims did not require medical aid, fire officials said.
No further details were immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.