San Francisco

1 Critically Injured in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Crews evacuated residents from an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.

Three victims reportedly were saved from the flames by bystanders, and firefighters evacuated the building on Turner Terrace, fire officals said.

The three victims did not require medical aid, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

San Francisco
