4 SF Test Sites Temporarily Reduce Hours Due to Staff Shortages, Lab Demands

Four COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco are temporarily reducing hours due to staffing shortages and increased demand on laboratories, health officials said Monday.

The new hours will mean 250 fewer tests per day, or about 4 percent of the average 6,000 tests now being administered daily by sites affiliated with the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Monday, several people left a testing site in the city frustrated after waiting all morning to get tested and then be told to return the morning after.

In addition to closing early, some testing sites have to outright close due to their computer system shutting down and not knowing when it'll run again.

The California Department of Public Health is allowing health care providers and hospitals to let asymptomatic staffers return to work in some situations.

San Francisco Department of Public Health said they have more than doubled the amount of tests they process since the omicron surge began early in December. However, as of Monday, they are cutting back because of staffing issues - including staffers testing positive and backlog in processing time.

"We’ve got folks that are calling in sick and so we need backup we need more support from the state, we need more tests, more people who can provide the tests, said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney.

The four locations that will see reduced hours, starting Monday, are:

-- Ella Hill Hutch, reduction of three hours in the afternoon. (New hours: 8 a.m. -2 p.m.)

-- Southeast Health Center, reduction of three hours in the morning on Monday only. (Monday only: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; then return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday)

-- Alemany, reduction of two hours in the evening. (New hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

-- SOMA (7th/Brannan), reduction of three hours in the morning beginning Tuesday. (New hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

"People being told to go get tested if they are not feeling well or they were exposed, and they go to get a test and they find out that there aren't any available," Haney said. "So understandably that makes them scared and are panicking. Some are calling 9-11, showing up to emergency rooms and that creates more strain."

The health department is bringing in additional resources to augment capacity, including over 150,000 rapid tests due to arrive early this week, health officials said Monday. In addition some sites have been increasing efficiency, and therefore the volume of tests, through supervised self-swabbing methods.

For updated hours of operation at SFDPH-affiliated and health system sites, go to: sf.gov/gettested