49ers Super Bowl watch party at Thrive City outside Chase Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Not everyone can make it to Las Vegas to see the hometown 49ers in the Super Bowl. So how about the next best thing? The Niners are hosting a watch party at Thrive City outside Chase Center in San Francisco.

The party runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and while admission is free, sign-ups are required because there's a capacity limit.

