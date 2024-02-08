49ers Super Bowl watch party at Thrive City outside Chase Center

Not everyone can make it to Las Vegas to see the hometown 49ers in the Super Bowl. So how about the next best thing? The Niners are hosting a watch party at Thrive City outside Chase Center in San Francisco.
The party runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and while admission is free, sign-ups are required because there's a capacity limit.
Watch the full story in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.