5 Arrested in Pursuit That Ends in Crash on Bay Bridge

All five people in the car were arrested, it was not clear if any one was injured

By NBC Bay Area staff

Five people were arrested Thursday after a pursuit ended in a crash on the Bay Bridge, the CHP said.

The pursuit began on the 4th Street onramp to eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco and after a crash, the suspect's vehicle came to a stop near Treasure Island.

Police said weapons were found inside the car.

The driver, and all four passengers, were arrested. It was not clear if any one was injured.

One lane is closed to traffic as officers investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

