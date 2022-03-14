5 Displaced Early Monday by Fire at Home in Outer Mission

Five people were displaced early Monday after a fire gutted a home in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 2:45 a.m. at a home in the first block of De Long Street, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Three adults and two children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters contained the blaze shortly before 4 a.m., the department said on social media. The cause is under investigation.