5 Hospitalized After Mysterious Chemical Exposure at Crash Site on Golden Gate Bridge

It has not yet been determined what the chemical or drug was, although authorities did confirm that it was not Fentanyl

By Mandela Linder

At least five people are in the hospital, including three law enforcement officers, after coming into contact with a drug or chemical at the scene of a collision on the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The hazmat incident began after an erratic driver nearly crashed into the center divider and then collided with a toll booth, said a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Officers responded to the call around 11:45 a.m. where one of them entered the vehicle in an attempt to treat the driver, who was unconscious, and to move the vehicle out of traffic.

The officers administered Narcan to the driver and he became conscious, a fire official said.

Moments later, the officer became violently ill and unresponsive, authorities confirmed. Other officers on the scene also began to experience symptoms.

The Southern Marin Fire Department’s Hazmat team arrived and ran a test in the vehicle where they determined a substance was present.

It has not yet been determined what the chemical or drug was, although authorities did confirm that it was not Fentanyl.

A tow truck driver was also taken to the hospital.

