Six people have been shot in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

Police responded to 3rd Street and Quesada Avenue around 6 p.m. where they found spent shell casngs and six victims suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

All six people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not currently known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.