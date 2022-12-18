Police Operation Arrests 60 Suspected in Burglaries in Recent Weeks

A San Francisco Police Department burglary operation has made 60 arrests for suspected burglaries in since it began in late November, according to a police announcement Friday.

The operation is a coordinated effort between plainclothes officers, uniformed officers and store security staff at various locations around the city, including department clothing stores, grocery stores and pharmacies.

The arrests included 13 felony bookings and more than 47 misdemeanor citations for crimes including commercial shoplifting, petty theft and grand theft, police said.