coronavirus

7 Staffers, 1 Patient at Laguna Honda Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19

Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

By Bay City News

Laguna Honda Hospital in Sf
NBC Bay Area

Seven staff members and one patient at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials said in an update Saturday.

All are in good condition and the seven staffers include five who provide patient care, according to a release from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Investigations are underway to determine what contacts the staff members have had, including testing, and the units where they work have been quarantined.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 18 hours ago

Coronavirus Deaths in California Likely to Spike in Late April, Fade Away by Mid-July

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Fremont Enacts Eviction Moratorium, Other Emergency Measures

Laguna Honda officials warned earlier this week that they expected more cases of COVID-19 at the facility among staff and residents since the virus is spreading throughout the region.

Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the facility was placed under protective quarantine until at least April 7.

On Tuesday, when officials announced that two staffers at Laguna Honda had tested positive for COVID-19, the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 urged the city to provide more personal protective equipment for all workers at the facility.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLaguna Honda Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us