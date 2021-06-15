Golden Gate Bridge

About 32K Vehicle Tolls Overcharged at Golden Gate Bridge Since Early April

By Bay City News

Toll bridge in San Francisco Bay Area.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is providing refunds to tens of thousands of people who were overcharged at the bridge in the past couple of months, a district spokesman said.

The issue involved people in two-axle vehicles like a standard vehicle or pickup truck being overcharged at the toll rate for multi-axle vehicles like a car towing a trailer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The district has identified about 32,000 such transactions since early April, which spokesman Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said is less than 1 percent of all transactions over that time period. The bridge district said people who were charged the incorrect toll should expect to see a refund within four to six weeks.

Local

vax for the win 13 mins ago

10 California Residents Get $1.5M Richer Via Vaccine Jackpot

San Francisco 52 mins ago

San Francisco Firefighter Dies After Battling Blaze at Airport Parking Structure

FasTrak customers will receive a refund credit to their account, while customers who already paid the overcharged toll via invoice will receive a refund in their original form of payment.

The district recommends that people contact FasTrak only if they do not see their refund arrive within four to six weeks since its customer service is experiencing higher than usual call volumes.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Golden Gate BridgeSan Franciscotolls
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us