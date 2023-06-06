Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Russia

An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday.

The plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Russia’s Magadan airport in the country’s far east on Tuesday, Air India said in a statement.

The flight "developed a technical issue with one of its engines,” the statement said, adding that the aircraft was undergoing safety checks and the passengers were being provided support on the ground.

Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesman, said that American citizens were likely on the flight but could not immediately confirm how many. He said his understanding was that Air India would be sending a replacement aircraft to Russia so the passengers could continue their travel to the U.S.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Patel said.

Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the flight with his uncle and brother. He said they are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Kaahma said the airline told the passengers they would likely leave Russia for the U.S. on Thursday.

Several people in the Bay are speaking out on social media, concerned about what is happening with the flight and their loved ones.

“When I spoke to her a couple of hours ago, lunch was there,” said Guarav Mehta of San Jose.

He’s worried about his mom who seems to be OK for now, but he hopes the journey home is not delayed too long.

“It’s going to be difficult, because she’s been out of her house now for 24 hours, and you add another 48 hours to it, that becomes 72 hours,” said Mehta. “Being out on the road is not easy in general – and for someone who is 68 it’s even harder.”

Another woman from the Central Valley shared pictures from her parents of the school in Russia where most of the passengers are sleeping on cots.

She spoke to NBC Bay Area on the phone about the situation.

“They made arrangements for mattresses and blankets,” said Richa Verma of River Islands. “Made them comfortable and they are having food, tea, and yeah, they are safe.”

Initially, families worried their loved ones could get tangled up in Russia's war with Ukraine. But when they saw the flight path of the diversion took them far from the war to the eastern end of Russia, there was some relief.

NBC Bay Area Aviation Expert Mike McCarron said they shouldn’t be too worried about Russia interfering with the passengers' safe return because India is one of Russia's largest trading partners right now.

“They probably want to lay low and let the plane go on and divert as normal, and let it go on as soon as it can, because they don’t want lose a trading partner right now that is as viable as India,” said McCarron.

The U.S. State Department has also been monitoring Russia's response and Air India's efforts to get the passengers back to San Francisco.

“They are sending, what my understanding is, a replacement aircraft to the destination to have the passengers carry on,” said Vedant Patel, U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesperson.

The Air India counter at SFO was still very busy Tuesday night as it is one of the only airlines flying directly to India and over Russian airspace.

Two families said they still feel safe flying over Russia to India to visit family after what happened Tuesday.

The last word from the U.S. embassy to concerned families is that the passengers will likely be flown back to India and then they will board another flight to San Francisco, but as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, they have not received any flight times yet.

Their best guess is that their loved ones won’t be back to SFO until very late Wednesday or sometime Thursday.

Associated Press Writer Jerome Minerva contributed from the U.S and Krutika Pathi from New Delhi.