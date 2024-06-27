Alameda carjacking leaves family in shock

An Alameda family is left shocked after their SUV was carjacked Wednesday.

The carjackers drove the car all the way to San Francisco where officers pursued the suspects.

“One of the individuals pointed a firearm at her and demanded her vehicle,” said Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi. “She told her to get out of the vehicle and get her kids out of the vehicle. The mother complied. “

Officals were able to find the vehicle within 30 minutes but it was ultatmely crashed into a telephone pole as officers waited for the carjackers over a bridge.

The victim later identified the suspects per police request, officials said.

The suspects were then arrested and are currently held at the Alameda County Jail.