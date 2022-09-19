Alaska Airlines Network Outage Affects Flights at SFO

Alaska Airlines on Monday morning said it experienced a network outage for about 80 minutes that affected flights at San Francisco International Airport.

The outage started at about 6:40 a.m. and was "mitigated" by 8 a.m., the airline said.

Residual delays were expected throughout the morning, Alaska Airlines said in a statement, but no details were provided as to the source of the outage.

"We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience. If you are traveling today, please check the status of your flight on alaskaair.com or the Alaska app before leaving for the airport," the airline said in a statement.