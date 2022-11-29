Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood

A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood.

“It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”

A little after 3 p.m., Lombardi saw an Amazon van stop in front of a home on Page Street. When the delivery man hopped out, a thief hopped in.

Then came the utter chaos.

“Walked into my front gate and just as it closed there were two people outside my gate screaming, ‘call the police, call the police!’” said witness Sam Lundquist.

Lombardi said that the irate Amazon driver actually sprinted after his stolen truck, but the thief drove off.

Very unfortunate for the delivery man, but it was almost much worse.

“And this white van took off and then a man with an Amazon shirt came running after it so fast I almost hit him,” said witness Mary Jo Gunderson.

San Francisco police said that when they responded to the scene to take a report, the driver of the Amazon van was nowhere to be found.

“It went around the corner and I heard a bunch of more people screaming. You don’t see that every day here. We’re used to some amount of local color in the Haight, but not that,” said Kitten Calfee.