San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company acquired by Chobani founder

San Francisco’s iconic Anchor Brewing Company has been acquired by Chobani's founder and CEO, it was announced Friday.

Shepherd Futures, the family office of Chobani's Hamdi Ulukaya, announced the acquisition of Anchor Brewing's assets for an undisclosed amount.

"What an exciting time for San Francisco and Anchor Brewing," Ulukaya said in a statement. "Both are experiencing the magic of rebirth. I have fallen in love with this city, its history, grit and charm. I believe brands born in places like this are incredibly special and must be treasured, respected and loved."

"San Francisco is at the heart of Anchor Brewing, and Anchor embodies so much of what makes this city great," Ulukaya continued in his statement. "I am humbled and excited to be part of this city and its rich community of people, who have a spirit that is special and unique. I have learned so much about Anchor and its role in San Francisco’s journey, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to support this amazing story of revitalization."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.