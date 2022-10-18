Caught on Camera: Thieves Break Into San Francisco Antique Store

A jewelry and antique store in San Francisco was burglarized and the crime was caught on surveillance video.

The incident occurred in the Richmond District, on 12th Avenue and Clement Street Tuesday.

The owner said the surveillance cameras caught eight intruders break in and try to get into the store's safe. They ended up stealing antique coins.

Her surveillance system alerted her to the break in while she was at home.

“I can't believe what was happening in front of my eyes, I felt violated, shocked this is happening in our beloved area,” said the owner, who did not want to be identified.

She said they have upgraded their security system.