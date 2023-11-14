APEC road closures, protests making it challenging to get around San Francisco

As APEC ramps up and more world leaders arrive in San Francisco, so do the challenges for everyone else living and working in the city.

From road closures to protests, it's getting harder and harder to get around.

The roadblocks are creating slowdowns for people like Jesse Perez, a driver for the VA hospital.

"I'm already about 30 minutes behind what I normally would do for a day," he said. "This is probably going to add another 20 to 30 minutes."

The road closures have forced some to give up on driving in the city entirely this week.

"I'm very careful to not drive," Tom Matty said.

The travel impacts are not just happening downtown. Two lanes of the Bay Bridge, one in each direction, were shut down Tuesday to allow for dignitaries to cross quickly. The lanes will stay closed until Friday night.