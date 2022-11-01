Arraignment Up Next for Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home last week is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

David DePape, 42, faces a number of charges, including attempted homicide, following the assault of Paul Pelosi early Friday morning.

NBC Bay Area has learned the public defender’s office is expected to represent DePape and they do anticipate that a plea will be entered.

The district attorney's office is expected to ask that DePape be held without bail.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DePape also faces federal charges.