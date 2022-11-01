Paul Pelosi Attacked

Arraignment Up Next for Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home last week is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

David DePape, 42, faces a number of charges, including attempted homicide, following the assault of Paul Pelosi early Friday morning.

NBC Bay Area has learned the public defender’s office is expected to represent DePape and they do anticipate that a plea will be entered.

The district attorney's office is expected to ask that DePape be held without bail.

DePape also faces federal charges.

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi AttackedSan FranciscoNancy PelosiPaul Pelosi
