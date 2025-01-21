Man arrested following deadly multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco

A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person and a dog in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

Around 6:10 p.m., emergency responders received a call about a collision at Sixth and Harrison streets in which seven vehicles and eight people were impacted. A black Tesla allegedly crashed into multiple cars, including a self-driving Waymo that was damaged, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Jia Lin Zheng was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing injury, speeding, and felony vandalism. He was given no bond.

One person and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said several people were taken to the hospital, including Zheng, who was detained before being booked into jail.

The San Francisco Police Department said they are working to figure out if Zheng's same black Tesla was involved in a separate hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 280 that occurred "moments before" the fatal collision.

Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.