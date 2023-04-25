San Francisco Police Make Arrest in Deadly North Beach Shooting

San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in connection with Sunday night's deadly shooting in the North Beach neighborhood, the department announced Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. along the 1200 block of Grant Avenue, near Columbus Avenue, police said. One person died and four others were injured.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other shooting victims, 22-year-old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital separately before officers arrived, police said.

Two additional shooting victims, both 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, were found nearby. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe Thomas, Lefiti and other suspects were trying to rob the victims at gunpoint. During the attempted robbery, an altercation occurred and Thomas, Lefiti and three victims were shot.

Lefiti was taken into custody without incident on Monday and booked into San Francisco County Jail on the following charges: homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a gang enhancement, police said.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not random, police said.