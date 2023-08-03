SF police arrest man suspected of pushing elderly woman off of sidewalk

Police have arrested a man who allegedly shoved an elderly woman off of a sidewalk in San Francisco last week.

The San Francisco Police Department in a news release identified the 21-year-old suspect as Curtis Dubbels, who was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Police said that on July 27, officers were first alerted to a report of an assault a day earlier. An 81-year-old woman told them she was shoved off of the sidewalk without provocation by someone in the area of Franklin and Myrtle Streets at about 5 p.m. on July 26.

According to the victim, she fell into a lane of traffic, causing her head to hit the roadway. The elderly woman went to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Following the woman's report, San Francisco investigators were able to find surveillance footage of the attack.

"Images of the suspect were shared amongst department members in order to identify and locate the suspect," the police department said.

On Saturday, San Francisco police responded to a report of a man with an edged weapon. They found Dubbels on scene and detained him. After his arrest, one of the officers recognized the suspect from the surveillance footage, police said.

Dubbels was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, elder abuse, elder abuse enhancement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The San Francisco Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411. The investigation is ongoing.